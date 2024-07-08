IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 1,598.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

