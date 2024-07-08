Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,559,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,931. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after acquiring an additional 825,307 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

