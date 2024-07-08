Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

NASDAQ:RENB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 213,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,584. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.60. Renovaro Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

