Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells 1,947 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $20,112.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,412 shares in the company, valued at $727,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.59. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,393 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

