Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $9,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,430,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Down 4.5 %
NYSE:CVNA traded down $5.74 on Monday, hitting $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,027. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.