Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $9,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,430,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CVNA traded down $5.74 on Monday, hitting $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,027. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $136.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

