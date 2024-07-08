Insider Selling: Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $558,900.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ APGE opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $20,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,134,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 6,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

