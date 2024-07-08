Insider Buying: Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Insider Buys £52,615 in Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £52,615 ($66,550.72).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Stock Performance

Shares of SCP stock opened at GBX 628 ($7.94) on Monday. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 12 month low of GBX 482 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 654 ($8.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £217.16 million, a PE ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 577.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Schroder UK Mid Cap’s payout ratio is presently 2,187.50%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

