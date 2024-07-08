Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires 27 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 541 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £146.07 ($184.76).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Andrew Briggs acquired 31 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £153.76 ($194.49).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Andrew Briggs purchased 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($189.64).

Phoenix Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PHNX stock traded up GBX 2.17 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 541.17 ($6.85). 1,902,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,237. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564.80 ($7.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 509.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,876.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 739 ($9.35) to GBX 650 ($8.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 614.60 ($7.77).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

