Insider Buying: Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Insider Acquires 3,591 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation purchased 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.93 per share, with a total value of C$36,167.01.

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN traded up C$1.22 on Monday, reaching C$25.58. 43,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1-year low of C$16.86 and a 1-year high of C$31.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

