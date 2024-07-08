Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.39. 2,679,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,977,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Hut 8 Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Articles

