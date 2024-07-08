Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Humana by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 84,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $370.43. The company had a trading volume of 766,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

