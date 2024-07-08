Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.90 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

