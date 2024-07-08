Head-To-Head Review: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) vs. Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out -120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25 Ares Commercial Real Estate 1 6 0 0 1.86

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus target price of $68.85, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus target price of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.49 billion 7.98 $314.21 million $1.83 34.83 Ares Commercial Real Estate $34.51 million 10.68 -$38.87 million ($0.83) -8.14

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Ares Commercial Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 22.69% 22.71% 6.09% Ares Commercial Real Estate -54.60% 0.84% 0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.