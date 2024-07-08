Head to Head Contrast: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) & Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 7.85% 23.26% 6.84% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

52.4% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Campbell Soup and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $9.36 billion 1.44 $858.00 million $2.47 18.23 Sow Good $16.07 million 14.05 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -63.63

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell Soup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Campbell Soup and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 3 9 3 0 2.00 Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus price target of $46.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Sow Good on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, that includes Goldfish crackers, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

