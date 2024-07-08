Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

