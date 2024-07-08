Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,335 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,232,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,369,000 after buying an additional 1,009,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,718,000 after buying an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.79. 2,894,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

