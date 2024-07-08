Haverford Trust Co Sells 273 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 66.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,994,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 187.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $496.60. 17,499,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.72. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $497.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

