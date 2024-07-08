Haverford Trust Co Purchases 8,380 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 5,264,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,223. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.