Haverford Trust Co Purchases 1,300 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dover by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 208,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.49. The company had a trading volume of 699,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,131. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $188.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

