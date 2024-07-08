Haverford Trust Co Purchases 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.33. 1,167,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,365. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

