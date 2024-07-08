Haverford Trust Co Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.72. 2,492,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

