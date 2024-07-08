Haverford Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.02. 203,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

