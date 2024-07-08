Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.04. The company had a trading volume of 272,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,774. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.44. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $303.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.