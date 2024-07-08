Haverford Trust Co Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 626,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $139.28. The stock had a trading volume of 759,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

