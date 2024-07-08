Haverford Trust Co Acquires 1,125 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after buying an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 143,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,841,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.56. 2,046,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

