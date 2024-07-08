H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNNMY

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.41.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.