GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,325. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.40.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

