GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after acquiring an additional 262,634 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 623,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,683,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,524,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,528. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.