Graypoint LLC Sells 709 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 12.0 %

NYSE GLW traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.05. 35,402,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,712. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.