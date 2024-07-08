Graypoint LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $599.91. The company had a trading volume of 487,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,923. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $600.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.96 and its 200 day moving average is $520.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

