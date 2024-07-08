Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,529,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after buying an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,379. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

