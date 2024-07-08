Graypoint LLC Purchases New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 996,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,671. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

