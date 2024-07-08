Graypoint LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,671. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.