Graypoint LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,671. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.85.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
