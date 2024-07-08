Graypoint LLC Invests $240,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

