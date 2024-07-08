Graypoint LLC Invests $212,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at $76,533,742.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,596. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

