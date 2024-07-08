Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.07. 2,766,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a market cap of $642.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

