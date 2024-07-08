Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

