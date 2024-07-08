Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.11 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.90.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

