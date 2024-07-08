Graypoint LLC Has $834,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.81. 1,924,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

