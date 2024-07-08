Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $233.34. 1,701,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,093. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

