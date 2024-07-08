Graypoint LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 5,145.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at $840,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 594,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. 8,737,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,300. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.32.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

