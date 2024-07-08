Graypoint LLC Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,478,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DTE Energy by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,202,000 after purchasing an additional 289,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 143,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 972,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,751. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

