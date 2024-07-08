Graypoint LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.