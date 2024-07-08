Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $28.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.