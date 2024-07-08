Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GORO opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

