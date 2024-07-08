Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $216,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $100.60. 1,537,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,002. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

