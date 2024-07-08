GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NYSE:GEV opened at $176.23 on Monday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

