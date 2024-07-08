GateToken (GT) Price Tops $6.58

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00011966 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $612.56 million and $2.75 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,991.30 or 1.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,099,736 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,099,736.39365731 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.01515315 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,403,559.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

