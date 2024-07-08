Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.69

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 13200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

