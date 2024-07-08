Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 13,998,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 50,568,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.